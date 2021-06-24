Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan said Australia big-hitter Jake Weatherald really impressed him during his time with the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Moin, the head coach of the Gladiators, said the other foreign players the team had struggled to have an impact.

In the five games he played, Weatherald scored 148 runs at an average of 29.60 and a strike-rate of 125.42.

“Chris Gayle played a couple matches [before leaving]. Qais [Ahmad] won a game for us and gave us momentum but then the league stopped,” Moin was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“After the league resumed, two of our top players, Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis, got injured in the first two games. Other foreign players were also out of form, expect for Jake [Weatherald] who impressed me.”

The Gladiators failed to qualify for the PSL playoffs as they only won two of their 10 games.

