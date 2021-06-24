Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir revealed that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan visited his house prior to the Abu Dhabi leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

The 29-year-old said he shared all the problems he currently has and Wasim “listened to them very seriously”.

“Wasim Khan visited my house before PSL 6’s second leg and we had a detailed discussion of my retirement matter. I shared all my concerns with him and to be honest, he listened to them very seriously,” Amir was quoted as saying by Khel Shel.

Amir played for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in 11 matches at an average of 69.80 and an economy rate of 8.37.

The Kings, who were the defending champions, were knocked out of the PSL in Eliminator 1 as they lost to the Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets.

The Zalmi will face the Multan Sultans in the PSL final on Thursday after beating Islamabad United by eight wickets in Eliminator 2.

