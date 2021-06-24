Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said he may consider coming out of retirement and playing international cricket again.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

Despite Misbah and Waqar still in charge of their respective positions, some progress may have been made as PCB chief executive Wasim Khan recently visited Amir’s house and spoke to him about his retirement and the problems he has.

“My case was portrayed in a wrong way by [the] current management. But, Khan assured to address my concerns and if everything goes well, I will make myself available for national team selection,” Amir was quoted as saying by Khel Shel.

Amir played for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in 11 matches at an average of 69.80 and an economy rate of 8.37.

The Kings, who were the defending champions, were knocked out of the PSL in Eliminator 1 as they lost to the Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets.

The Zalmi will face the Multan Sultans in the PSL final on Thursday after beating Islamabad United by eight wickets in Eliminator 2.

