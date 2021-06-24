Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is right up there with India skipper Virat Kohli and New Zealand leader Kane Williamson.

While he found it tough to say who was the best of the lot, Rashid noted that all three of them are “world-class players”.

Rashid and Azam have both been playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with the former being part of the Lahore Qalandars and the latter representing the Karachi Kings.

In the 11 matches he played, Azam scored 554 runs, which included seven half-centuries, at an average of 69.25 and a strike-rate of 132.53.

“In my opinion it’s quite difficult [to say who the best is] but no doubt, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Babar Azam are world-class players,” Rashid told Cricket Pakistan.

“These are the kind of players who know their limits and shots. They have a process to start and finish their innings, which is something I really like about them.”

Like Azam, Rashid enjoyed a lot of success in the PSL as he took 11 wickets in eight games at an average of 15.90 and an economy rate of 5.46.

ALSO CHECK OUT: No doubt he is world-class, Rashid Khan on Pakistan player who cannot be stopped at the moment

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31216 ( 15.68 % ) Babar Azam 138930 ( 69.78 % ) Steve Smith 5005 ( 2.51 % ) Ben Stokes 6143 ( 3.09 % ) Kane Williamson 8587 ( 4.31 % ) Joe Root 153 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1183 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 363 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5301 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 604 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 438 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1176 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31216 ( 15.68 % ) Babar Azam 138930 ( 69.78 % ) Steve Smith 5005 ( 2.51 % ) Ben Stokes 6143 ( 3.09 % ) Kane Williamson 8587 ( 4.31 % ) Joe Root 153 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1183 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 363 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5301 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 604 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 438 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1176 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related