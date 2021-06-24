Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq said he wants to be a main player in T20 Internationals, but knows that he must “make some changes to my game” in order to achieve that.

Imam will have to compete with captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for an opening spot, but the duo have been in red-hot form lately.

Nonetheless, Imam believes if he enhances his game, he could get into the team and begin cementing a spot for himself.

It should be noted that the 25-year-old, who is the nephew of legendary Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, has only featured in two T20 Internationals to date, in which he has scored 21 runs at an average of 10.50 and a strike-rate of 84.

“I think I need to make some changes to my game, because with my current approach, all three of us will be playing the same type of cricket,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“I’m working hard on this but such competition is a very good sign for Pakistan’s cricket. In order to become a main player in T20 cricket, like I have done in ODIs, I will have to enhance my game.”

Imam is currently part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has amassed 107 runs in six games, which includes a top score of 48, at an average of 17.83 and a strike-rate of 109.18.

The Zalmi will face the Multan Sultans in the PSL final on Thursday after beating Islamabad United by eight wickets in Eliminator 2.

