Power-hitter Asif Ali said “nobody trusts my batting and backs it” except Islamabad United.

Asif was representing the franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but they were knocked out in Eliminator 2 after losing to the Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets.

In the 12 games he played, the 29-year-old scored 224 runs, which included a top score of 75, at an average of 28 and a strike-rate of 167.16.

“Except for Islamabad United, nobody trusts my batting and backs it,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Zalmi will face the Multan Sultans in the PSL final on Thursday.

