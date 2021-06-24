Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Imam-ul-Haq said it is hard to get into the Pakistan T20 team as an opener since the current opening pair of captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are doing so well.

His comments came when he was expressing his desire to be picked for the T20 World Cup later this year.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in India, but due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the country, there has been speculation it will be moved to the UAE.

Imam has only featured in two T20 Internationals to date, in which he has scored 21 runs at an average of 10.50 and a strike-rate of 84.

The 25-year-old is currently part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has amassed 107 runs in six games, which includes a top score of 48, at an average of 17.83 and a strike-rate of 109.18.

In his overall T20 career, he has made 1,982 runs in 70 matches, which includes 18 half-centuries, at an average of 33.59 and a strike-rate of 123.79.

“Yes, I would like to play the T20 World Cup but there is a lot of competition as our opening pair is well-settled,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The Zalmi will face the Multan Sultans in the PSL final on Thursday after beating Islamabad United by eight wickets in Eliminator 2.

ALSO CHECK OUT: If they want to criticise my strike-rate, let them, Pakistan opener who will continue doing his best says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31216 ( 15.68 % ) Babar Azam 138929 ( 69.78 % ) Steve Smith 5005 ( 2.51 % ) Ben Stokes 6143 ( 3.09 % ) Kane Williamson 8587 ( 4.31 % ) Joe Root 153 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1183 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 363 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5301 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 604 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 438 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1176 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31216 ( 15.68 % ) Babar Azam 138929 ( 69.78 % ) Steve Smith 5005 ( 2.51 % ) Ben Stokes 6143 ( 3.09 % ) Kane Williamson 8587 ( 4.31 % ) Joe Root 153 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1183 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 363 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5301 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 604 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 438 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1176 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related