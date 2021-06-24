Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan said there is no doubt that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is world-class.
Rashid and Azam have both been playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with the former being part of the Lahore Qalandars and the latter representing the Karachi Kings.
In the 11 matches he played, Azam scored 554 runs, which included seven half-centuries, at an average of 69.25 and a strike-rate of 132.53.
Rashid noted that before he bowls to such players, he always assesses his own strengths and watches videos to identify his opponent’s weaknesses.
“Babar is a world-class player but I always assess my strengths first and bowl accordingly. I watch videos of players before the match to find out their weaknesses and utilise that during the match,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
Like Azam, Rashid enjoyed a lot of success in the PSL as he took 11 wickets in eight games at an average of 15.90 and an economy rate of 5.46.
