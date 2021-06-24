Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan said there is no doubt that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is world-class.

Rashid and Azam have both been playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with the former being part of the Lahore Qalandars and the latter representing the Karachi Kings.

In the 11 matches he played, Azam scored 554 runs, which included seven half-centuries, at an average of 69.25 and a strike-rate of 132.53.

Rashid noted that before he bowls to such players, he always assesses his own strengths and watches videos to identify his opponent’s weaknesses.

“Babar is a world-class player but I always assess my strengths first and bowl accordingly. I watch videos of players before the match to find out their weaknesses and utilise that during the match,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Like Azam, Rashid enjoyed a lot of success in the PSL as he took 11 wickets in eight games at an average of 15.90 and an economy rate of 5.46.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t classify me as a four-over batsman, Pakistan six-hitting entertainer says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31216 ( 15.68 % ) Babar Azam 138929 ( 69.78 % ) Steve Smith 5005 ( 2.51 % ) Ben Stokes 6143 ( 3.09 % ) Kane Williamson 8587 ( 4.31 % ) Joe Root 153 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1183 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 363 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5301 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 604 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 438 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1176 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31216 ( 15.68 % ) Babar Azam 138929 ( 69.78 % ) Steve Smith 5005 ( 2.51 % ) Ben Stokes 6143 ( 3.09 % ) Kane Williamson 8587 ( 4.31 % ) Joe Root 153 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1183 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 363 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5301 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 604 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 438 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1176 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related