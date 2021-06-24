Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is a very cool character both on and off the field.

The talented youngster has been playing alongside Rizwan for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the 11 games he has played, Rizwan, who captains the Sultans, has scored 470 runs, which includes four half-centuries, at an average of 47 and a strike-rate of 130.19.

“Rizwan bhai stays cool on and off the field,” Dahani was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 22-year-old has also been on fire in the PSL as he has taken 20 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 15.10 and an economy rate of 8.31.

The Sultans will face the Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL final on Thursday.

