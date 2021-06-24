Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan seamer Shahnawaz Dahani said Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan backed him even if he went for runs.

Dahani has played an instrumental role in helping lead the Sultans to the final as he has taken 20 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 15.10 and an economy rate of 8.31.

In addition to backing him, the young star said Rizwan also “had faith in my abilities”.

“He also backed me, despite going for runs, and had faith in my abilities. Support from the captain gives you a lot of confidence as a bowler,” the 22-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan has also done well in the PSL as he has scored 470 runs in 11 games, which includes four half-centuries, at an average of 47 and a strike-rate of 130.19.

The Sultans will face the Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL final on Thursday.

