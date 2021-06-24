Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan big-hitter Asif Ali has told people not to classify him as a four-over batsman.

Asif noted that he is capable of batting for a much longer period of time and noted that whenever he gets the chance to bat, he will make full use of it.

“Some people think that I’m only a player who can bat four overs and my message to them is that this is not the case and whenever I get the opportunity, I will perform well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 29-year-old represented Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 224 runs, which included a top score of 75, at an average of 28 and a strike-rate of 167.16.

However, his side were knocked out in Eliminator 2 after losing to the Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets.

The Zalmi will face the Multan Sultans in the PSL final on Thursday.

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 544 ( 6.99 % ) Karachi Kings 2036 ( 26.16 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2608 ( 33.51 % ) Multan Sultans 509 ( 6.54 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1304 ( 16.76 % ) Quetta Gladiators 781 ( 10.04 % ) Back

