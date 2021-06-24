Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan big-hitter Asif Ali has told people not to classify him as a four-over batsman.
Asif noted that he is capable of batting for a much longer period of time and noted that whenever he gets the chance to bat, he will make full use of it.
“Some people think that I’m only a player who can bat four overs and my message to them is that this is not the case and whenever I get the opportunity, I will perform well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
The 29-year-old represented Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 224 runs, which included a top score of 75, at an average of 28 and a strike-rate of 167.16.
However, his side were knocked out in Eliminator 2 after losing to the Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets.
The Zalmi will face the Multan Sultans in the PSL final on Thursday.
