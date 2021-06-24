Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani said he is delighted to have been retained in the Test squad for the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies.

Dahani was part of the Test side for the recent Test series against Zimbabwe, but didn’t feature in any games.

Despite this, the 22-year-old will be hoping to make his international debut in the Caribbean.

Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

“I’m happy to be retained in the Test squad [for the West Indies tour] as it is [the] highest form of cricket. I will try to perform to the best of my ability whenever I get the opportunity,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Dahani has been in outstanding form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he has taken 20 wickets in 10 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.10 and an economy rate of 8.31.

The Sultans will face the Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL final on Thursday.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: He backed me even if I went for runs, Shahnawaz Dahani on Pakistan player who has faith in his abilities

Coming Soon Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! 463 ( 75.65 % ) No! 149 ( 24.35 % ) Back

Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! 463 ( 75.65 % ) No! 149 ( 24.35 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related