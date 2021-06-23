Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq said if people want to criticise his strike-rate in T20 cricket, he has no problem with them doing so.

Imam has only featured in two T20 Internationals to date, in which he has scored 21 runs at an average of 10.50 and a strike-rate of 84.

The 25-year-old is currently part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has amassed 107 runs in six games, which includes a top score of 48, at an average of 17.83 and a strike-rate of 109.18.

In his overall T20 career, he has made 1,982 runs in 70 matches, which includes 18 half-centuries, at an average of 33.59 and a strike-rate of 123.79.

While his strike-rate may not be high enough to please everyone, Imam made it clear that he will continue performing to the best of his ability.

“It’s their [people who criticise my strike-rate] perspective and I respect that but I have always tried to perform to the best of my ability and will continue doing that,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The Zalmi will face the Multan Sultans in the PSL final on Thursday after beating Islamabad United by eight wickets in Eliminator 2.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Better T20 strike-rate than many Pakistan players, talented 25-year-old opener says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31154 ( 15.71 % ) Babar Azam 138311 ( 69.76 % ) Steve Smith 4987 ( 2.52 % ) Ben Stokes 6121 ( 3.09 % ) Kane Williamson 8503 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 150 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1174 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 360 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5288 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 603 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 435 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1170 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31154 ( 15.71 % ) Babar Azam 138311 ( 69.76 % ) Steve Smith 4987 ( 2.52 % ) Ben Stokes 6121 ( 3.09 % ) Kane Williamson 8503 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 150 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1174 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 360 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5288 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 603 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 435 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1170 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related