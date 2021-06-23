Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has made it clear that he never backs down from any challenge.

His comments come after the Kings were knocked out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Eliminator 1 as they lost to the Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets.

In the 11 games he played, he claimed seven wickets at an average of 34.42 and an economy rate of 7.77.

He has also amassed 68 runs at an average of 13.60 and a strike-rate of 104.61.

“I’ve never backed down from any challenge, and I won’t now. People who know me, players who have played with me know I never back down from a challenge,” he was quoted as saying by Khel Shel.

The Zalmi will face the Multan Sultans in the PSL final on Friday after beating Islamabad United by eight wickets in Eliminator 2.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Say whatever you want, Pakistan star who wasn’t at his best in the PSL says

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 535 ( 7.03 % ) Karachi Kings 2022 ( 26.58 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2583 ( 33.96 % ) Multan Sultans 451 ( 5.93 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1242 ( 16.33 % ) Quetta Gladiators 774 ( 10.17 % ) Back

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 535 ( 7.03 % ) Karachi Kings 2022 ( 26.58 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2583 ( 33.96 % ) Multan Sultans 451 ( 5.93 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1242 ( 16.33 % ) Quetta Gladiators 774 ( 10.17 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related