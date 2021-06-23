Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq believes he hasn’t been given enough chances to prove his worth in Tests and T20 Internationals.

Imam has featured in 11 Tests and scored 485 runs, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 25.52.

As for his T20 International career, the 25-year-old has accumulated 21 runs in two games at an average of 10.50.

However, Imam, who is the nephew of former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, has been in terrific form in ODIs as he has made 1,966 runs in 43 matches, which includes seven centuries and nine fifties, at an average of 51.73.

“I haven’t got [a] similar number of chances in Test cricket and T20Is as compared to ODI cricket,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Imam is currently part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has amassed 107 runs in six games, which includes a top score of 48, at an average of 17.83 and a strike-rate of 109.18.

The Zalmi will face the Multan Sultans in the PSL final on Friday after beating Islamabad United by eight wickets in Eliminator 2.

