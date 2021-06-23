Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim said people can say whatever they want about him and his performances.

This comes after Imad wasn’t at his best during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Karachi Kings.

In the 11 games he played, he claimed seven wickets at an average of 34.42 and an economy rate of 7.77.

He has also amassed 68 runs at an average of 13.60 and a strike-rate of 104.61.

“It doesn’t matter to me. Anyone can say whatever they want about me. It doesn’t matter if the world thinks I will get exposed or not, the thing that matters is what the team requires,” Imad was quoted as saying by Khel Shel.

The Kings, who were the defending champions, were knocked out of the PSL in Eliminator 1 as they lost to the Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets.

The Zalmi will face the Multan Sultans in the PSL final on Friday after beating Islamabad United by eight wickets in Eliminator 2.

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 535 ( 7.03 % ) Karachi Kings 2022 ( 26.58 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2583 ( 33.96 % ) Multan Sultans 451 ( 5.93 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1242 ( 16.33 % ) Quetta Gladiators 774 ( 10.17 % ) Back

