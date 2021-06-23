Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq revealed that he has no idea why he was dropped from the playing XI in Test cricket.

Imam has featured in 11 Tests and scored 485 runs, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 25.52.

The 25-year-old, who is the nephew of legendary captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, last played Test cricket in December 2019.

With 18 months having elapsed since his last Test match, Imam is still looking for answers in regards to why he was dropped and hasn’t played again.

“I [don’t] know why I was dropped from the Test playing XI,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Imam is currently part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has amassed 107 runs in six games, which includes a top score of 48, at an average of 17.83 and a strike-rate of 109.18.

The Zalmi will face the Multan Sultans in the PSL final on Friday after beating Islamabad United by eight wickets in Eliminator 2.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Haven’t got enough chances in Tests and T20Is, Pakistan player who is a strong opening batsman says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31111 ( 15.71 % ) Babar Azam 138173 ( 69.78 % ) Steve Smith 4979 ( 2.51 % ) Ben Stokes 6116 ( 3.09 % ) Kane Williamson 8494 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 150 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1169 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 359 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5262 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 602 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 435 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1169 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31111 ( 15.71 % ) Babar Azam 138173 ( 69.78 % ) Steve Smith 4979 ( 2.51 % ) Ben Stokes 6116 ( 3.09 % ) Kane Williamson 8494 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 150 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1169 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 359 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5262 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 602 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 435 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1169 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related