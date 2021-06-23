Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq said he was dropped from the Test squad after getting injured during the tour of New Zealand.

Imam hasn’t played Test cricket since December 2019, but noted that he had been part of the Test side for the last 12 months.

The 25-year-old, who is the nephew of legendary captain and batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq, has featured in 11 Tests and scored 485 runs, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 25.52.

While he is no doubt upset at having lost his place, Imam noted that it is “part and parcel of the game”.

“I was dropped from the squad as well, after suffering an injury during [the] New Zealand tour, despite being with the side for the past 12 months. But I also think that this is part and parcel of the game,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Imam is currently part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has amassed 107 runs in six games, which includes a top score of 48, at an average of 17.83 and a strike-rate of 109.18.

The Zalmi will face the Multan Sultans in the PSL final on Friday after beating Islamabad United by eight wickets in Eliminator 2.

