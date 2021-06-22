Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has proved to everyone that he is a T20 player.

Flower noted that in the past, Rizwan was not seen as someone who could excel in the shortest format.

However, he has blossomed through his “brave, courageous and aggressive batting”.

Rizwan has already cemented his place as Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman in all three formats.

In Tests, he has scored 820 runs in 15 matches, which includes a century and six fifties, at an average of 43.15.

He has also featured in 38 ODIs and accumulated 772 runs, which includes two hundreds and three fifties, at an average of 28.59.

As for his T20 International career, the 29-year-old has amassed 843 runs in 36 games, which includes a century and six half-centuries, at an average of 44.36.

Currently, Rizwan is captaining the Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has made 470 runs in 11 matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 47 and a strike-rate of 130.19.

“I think we batted really well in the first half [of PSL 6]…Rizwan led that charge definitely. It’s wonderful to see a player like him, who had been pigeonholed as not a T20 player,” Flower was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“It’s wonderful to see a young player like that show what you can do with skill and understanding of the game through his brave, courageous and aggressive batting.”

The Sultans advanced to the PSL final on Monday after beating Islamabad United by 31 runs.

They will either face Islamabad United or Peshawar Zalmi in the final as the two sides will clash in Eliminator 2.

