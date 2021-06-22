Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower said opening batsman Shan Masood is a “really good young man”.
Masood has lost his place as Pakistan’s go-to opener in Test cricket and last played international cricket at the beginning of the year when the national team was touring New Zealand.
Currently, he is representing the Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 172 runs in six matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 145.76.
“I know Shan Masood is a really good young man,” Flower was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
The Sultans advanced to the PSL final on Monday after beating Islamabad United by 31 runs.
They will either face Islamabad United or Peshawar Zalmi in the final as the two sides will clash in Eliminator 2.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Will be an important player for Pakistan in the future, Andy Flower on amazing 29-year-old who is proving he can compete with the best