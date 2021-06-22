Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz said he doesn’t “think too much” about competing with Imad Wasim.

This comes after Nawaz recently overtook Imad as the go-to spin-bowling all-rounder.

Chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Imad has become a “limited cricketer” and needs to be more versatile. Until that happens, Nawaz will continue to have the edge in regards to selection.

He added that the 32-year-old also needs to start becoming a better middle overs bowler.

However, it should be noted that both Nawaz and Imad were picked for the upcoming tours of England and the West Indies.

Nawaz has been included in the team for all three formats, while Imad was also picked in the T20 side.

“This competition [for a place in the side], at the end of the day, benefits [the] Pakistan team,” Nawaz told Cricket Pakistan.

“I don’t think too much about it [competition with Imad Wasim] as I’m focused on doing what’s in my hands; which is improving myself as a cricketer by putting in the hard yards.”

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Nawaz represented the Quetta Gladiators, who failed to make it to the playoffs, and took six wickets in nine matches at an average of 32.50 and an economy rate of 7.50.

He also scored 109 runs at an average of 15.57 and a strike-rate of 123.86.

As for Imad, who captains the Karachi Kings, he claimed seven wickets in 11 games at an average of 34.42 and an economy rate of 7.77.

He has also amassed 68 runs at an average of 13.60 and a strike-rate of 104.61.

The Kings, who were the defending champions, were knocked out of the PSL in Eliminator 1 as they lost to the Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets.

