Peshawar Zalmi captain and left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz said Haider Ali has been “outstanding” while batting lower down the order.

Haider is seen as a useful asset for the national team as he is young and has the ability to hit big.

In the nine Pakistan Super League (PSL) games he has played, Haider has scored 166 runs, which includes a top score of 50, at an average of 20.75 and a strike-rate of 137.19.

“Haider wasn’t able to do well on the tour [of New Zealand] but he was outstanding for us in a couple of games, while playing lower down the order,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Wahab has taken 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 20.93 and an economy rate of 8.58.

The Zalmi beat the Karachi Kings in Eliminator 1 by five wickets and will now face Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 for a spot in the final against the Multan Sultans.

