Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz said Pakistan big-hitter Haider Ali has the license to play his natural game when representing the team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Haider is seen as a future star and has shown flashes of brilliance with the bat.

Wahab noted that even if the 20-year-old gets out first ball, he will still continue to allow him to play his natural game as it will give him a lot of confidence.

“You have seen Haider Ali’s performance in the last season as well as the first leg this year. We always give him confidence and the license to play his natural game,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Giving a player confidence is very important even if he gets out or hits a six on his very first ball.”

In the nine PSL games he has played, Haider has scored 166 runs, which includes a top score of 50, at an average of 20.75 and a strike-rate of 137.19.

As for Wahab, he has taken 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 20.93 and an economy rate of 8.58.

The Zalmi beat the Karachi Kings in Eliminator 1 by five wickets and will now face Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 for a spot in the final against the Multan Sultans.

