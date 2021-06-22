Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Peshawar Zalmi captain and left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz said Haider Ali is a destructive batsman and a match-winner.

Haider is only 20, but has already represented Pakistan in two ODIs and 15 T20 Internationals.

In the nine Pakistan Super League (PSL) games he has played, Haider has scored 166 runs, which includes a top score of 50, at an average of 20.75 and a strike-rate of 137.19.

“Form is temporary but Haider’s destructive batting can help us win games,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Wahab has taken 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 20.93 and an economy rate of 8.58.

The Zalmi beat the Karachi Kings in Eliminator 1 by five wickets and will now face Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 for a spot in the final against the Multan Sultans.

