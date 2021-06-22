Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed instils a fighting spirit within the Quetta Gladiators team.
Sarfaraz captains the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, but they failed to qualify for the playoffs after winning just two of their 10 games.
However, Sarfaraz was one of the standout performers for the Gladiators as he scored 321 runs in 10 matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 45.85 and a strike-rate of 137.76.
“I have played a lot of my cricket under Saifee (Sarfaraz Ahmed) bhai’s leadership. His aggressive captaincy style keeps the morale of the team high and instils [a] fighting spirit within the side,” Nawaz told Cricket Pakistan.
Nawaz featured in nine PSL matches and took six wickets at an average of 32.50 and an economy rate of 7.50.
He also scored 109 runs at an average of 15.57 and a strike-rate of 123.86.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t care too much about my competition with him, Mohammad Nawaz on fellow Pakistan spinner