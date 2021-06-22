Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed instils a fighting spirit within the Quetta Gladiators team.

Sarfaraz captains the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, but they failed to qualify for the playoffs after winning just two of their 10 games.

However, Sarfaraz was one of the standout performers for the Gladiators as he scored 321 runs in 10 matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 45.85 and a strike-rate of 137.76.

“I have played a lot of my cricket under Saifee (Sarfaraz Ahmed) bhai’s leadership. His aggressive captaincy style keeps the morale of the team high and instils [a] fighting spirit within the side,” Nawaz told Cricket Pakistan.

Nawaz featured in nine PSL matches and took six wickets at an average of 32.50 and an economy rate of 7.50.

He also scored 109 runs at an average of 15.57 and a strike-rate of 123.86.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t care too much about my competition with him, Mohammad Nawaz on fellow Pakistan spinner

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31050 ( 15.7 % ) Babar Azam 137981 ( 69.78 % ) Steve Smith 4976 ( 2.52 % ) Ben Stokes 6111 ( 3.09 % ) Kane Williamson 8483 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 150 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1166 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 358 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5255 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 602 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 435 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1167 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31050 ( 15.7 % ) Babar Azam 137981 ( 69.78 % ) Steve Smith 4976 ( 2.52 % ) Ben Stokes 6111 ( 3.09 % ) Kane Williamson 8483 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 150 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1166 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 358 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5255 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 602 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 435 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1167 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related