Spin-bowling all-rounder and Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim said he will consider batting higher up the order in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) if his team needs him to.

In the 10 games he has played, Imad, who usually bats at number six, has scored 52 runs at an average of 13 and a strike-rate of 92.85.

He has also taken seven wickets at an average of 30.71 and an economy rate of 7.67.

“If my team needs it, then I can consider batting a little higher in the order. Individual performances however are not the aim. I will do whatever is good for the team,” Imad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“If I feel that other bowlers are bowling better than me, then I will keep using them instead of bowling myself.”

The Kings have qualified for the PSL playoffs and will play the Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 1.

