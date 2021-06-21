Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower lavished praise on Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, saying he is confident, smart and brave.

Rizwan is captaining the Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 470 runs in 10 matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 52.22 and a strike-rate of 131.28.

In addition to his performance, Flower also praised Rizwan’s captaincy as the Sultans qualified for the playoffs.

“I would also say that Rizwan did a good job as captain as well and I like the way he approaches the game,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“He is confident, he is smart, he is brave and he leads from the front as we saw with the bat in his hands.”

The Sultans will take on Islamabad United in the Qualifier on Monday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Will consider batting higher up, Pakistan spinner who is a very handy batsman says

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 3897 ( 8.57 % ) Karachi Kings 6945 ( 15.26 % ) Lahore Qalandars 12657 ( 27.82 % ) Multan Sultans 2878 ( 6.33 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 3585 ( 7.88 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15536 ( 34.15 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 3897 ( 8.57 % ) Karachi Kings 6945 ( 15.26 % ) Lahore Qalandars 12657 ( 27.82 % ) Multan Sultans 2878 ( 6.33 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 3585 ( 7.88 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15536 ( 34.15 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related