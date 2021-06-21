Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim said national captain Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan will be the Karachi Kings’ go-to openers.

Even though New Zealand opener Martin Guptill is also part of the team, Imad noted that he “doesn’t like to change the openers”.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Azam has scored 501 runs in 10 matches, which includes six half-centuries, at an average of 71.57 and a strike-rate of 134.31.

As for Sharjeel, he has made 312 runs in 10 games, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 31.20 and a strike-rate of 150.

Guptill, meanwhile, has accumulated 69 runs in five matches at an average of 13.80 and a strike-rate of 109.52.

“I am the sort of person who doesn’t like to change the openers. We will have a discussion about it. It depends on the position we are in. I have no intentions of making too many changes. So I think you are probably going to see Babar [Azam] and Sharjeel [Khan] to be honest,” Imad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“We will do whatever is necessary for the team. We will sit together and talk to Babar, Sharjeel and Guptill. But I probably think Babar and Sharjeel will open for us.”

The Kings have qualified for the PSL playoffs and will play the Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 1.

