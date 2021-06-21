Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower believes wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will be an important player for Pakistan in the future.

Rizwan has already cemented his place as the country’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman in all three formats.

In Tests, he has scored 820 runs in 15 matches, which includes a century and six fifties, at an average of 43.15.

He has also featured in 38 ODIs and accumulated 772 runs, which includes two hundreds and three fifties, at an average of 28.59.

As for his T20 International career, the 29-year-old has amassed 843 runs in 36 games, which includes a century and six half-centuries, at an average of 44.36.

Currently, Rizwan is captaining the Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has made 470 runs in 10 matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 52.22 and a strike-rate of 131.28.

“This is also a very good growth opportunity for Rizwan as he is going to play a very important part in Pakistan’s future in the medium term,” Flower was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“We hope that our franchise is playing part in the growth of not only him as an individual and a leader but also in other young prospective international players.”

The Sultans will take on Islamabad United in the Qualifier on Monday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Confident, smart and brave, Andy Flower on Pakistan player who leads from the front

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30964 ( 15.72 % ) Babar Azam 137447 ( 69.76 % ) Steve Smith 4967 ( 2.52 % ) Ben Stokes 6091 ( 3.09 % ) Kane Williamson 8453 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 148 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1157 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 356 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5243 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 598 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 434 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1161 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30964 ( 15.72 % ) Babar Azam 137447 ( 69.76 % ) Steve Smith 4967 ( 2.52 % ) Ben Stokes 6091 ( 3.09 % ) Kane Williamson 8453 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 148 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1157 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 356 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5243 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 598 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 434 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1161 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related