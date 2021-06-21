Very enjoyable to watch, Martin Guptill on two great Pakistan batsmen

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill hailed Pakistan legends Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan, saying they were very enjoyable to watch.

Yousuf represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

Yousuf also played three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

As for Younis, who is Pakistan’s batting coach, he accumulated 10,099 runs in 118 Tests, which included 34 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.05.

He also played 265 ODIs and made 7,249 runs, which included seven hundreds and 48 half-centuries, at an average of 31.24.

As for his T20 International career, Younis amassed 442 runs in 25 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 22.10.

“I have played against Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousaf in the past. Both were great batsmen and I had enjoyed their batting greatly,” Guptill was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Guptill is currently featuring in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 69 runs in five games for the Karachi Kings at an average of 13.80 and a strike-rate of 109.52.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 19872 ( 18.87 % ) Waqar Younis 2054 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 6502 ( 6.17 % ) Shahid Afridi 30489 ( 28.95 % ) Imran Khan 20133 ( 19.12 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2391 ( 2.27 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1670 ( 1.59 % ) Hanif Mohammad 264 ( 0.25 % ) Younis Khan 4067 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1682 ( 1.6 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6328 ( 6.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 7556 ( 7.17 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 822 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1489 ( 1.41 % )

