Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill said Babar Azam is his favourite Pakistan batsman.

Azam, who captains Pakistan in all three formats, is currently playing alongside Guptill for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 26-year-old is currently the highest run-scorer with 501 runs in 10 matches for the Karachi Kings, which includes six fifties, at an average of 71.57 and a strike-rate of 134.31.

“Currently, Babar Azam is my favourite Pakistani batsman,” Guptill was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Guptill has featured in five PSL games and scored 69 runs at an average of 13.80 and a strike-rate of 109.52.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 3897 ( 8.57 % ) Karachi Kings 6945 ( 15.26 % ) Lahore Qalandars 12657 ( 27.82 % ) Multan Sultans 2878 ( 6.33 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 3585 ( 7.88 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15536 ( 34.15 % ) Back

