Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said top order batsman Saim Ayub has been performing well since Under-16 cricket.

Sarfaraz has been playing alongside the 19-year-old while captaining the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the seven games he played, Ayub has scored 114 runs at an average of 16.28 and a strike-rate of 108.57.

“Saim Ayub is a good batsman. He is delivering good performances since Under-16 days. He will soon show good performances,” the former Pakistan captain was quoted as saying by Cricset on Twitter.

Sarfaraz was in good form in the PSL as he accumulated 321 runs in 10 matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 45.85 and a strike-rate of 137.76.

