Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar said he didn’t put extra pressure on left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi as he is “Pakistan’s asset”.

He added that Afridi’s workload was closely monitored throughout the group stage of the tournament.

Afridi was one of the Qalandars’ standout performers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he took 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 18.25 and an economy rate of 7.30.

Despite this, the Qalandars missed out on qualifying for the PSL playoffs as they finished fifth with five wins in 10 games.

“If a lion doesn’t hunt for a few days, then he forgets how to hunt. That is why it is better for lion to keep hunting in the jungle. We [had] his workload in mind,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“If we feel anywhere that he requires rest, then we would rest him. He is Pakistan’s asset and we will use him accordingly. We will not put any extra pressure on him.”

Akhtar scored 149 runs in 10 matches at an average of 14.90 and a strike-rate of 109.55.

