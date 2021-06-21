Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir said captain Babar Azam is the “number one batsman in the world” and a “great player”.

Qadir and Azam are currently participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi.

Qadir is representing the Multan Sultans and has taken four wickets in four games at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 7.20.

As for Azam, he is currently the highest run-scorer with 501 runs in 10 matches for the Karachi Kings, which includes six fifties, at an average of 71.57 and a strike-rate of 134.31.

“He is a great player and [the] number one batsman in the world,” Qadir told Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Would love to get him out first ball, Usman Qadir on Pakistan batsman playing at a top level

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30964 ( 15.72 % ) Babar Azam 137447 ( 69.76 % ) Steve Smith 4967 ( 2.52 % ) Ben Stokes 6091 ( 3.09 % ) Kane Williamson 8453 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 148 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1157 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 356 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5243 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 598 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 434 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1161 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30964 ( 15.72 % ) Babar Azam 137447 ( 69.76 % ) Steve Smith 4967 ( 2.52 % ) Ben Stokes 6091 ( 3.09 % ) Kane Williamson 8453 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 148 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1157 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 356 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5243 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 598 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 434 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1161 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related