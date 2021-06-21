Number one batsman in the world, Usman Qadir on Pakistan cricketer who is a great player

Usman Qadir said Babar Azam is the number one batsman in the world

Usman Qadir: “He is a great player and [the] number one batsman in the world”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir said captain Babar Azam is the “number one batsman in the world” and a “great player”.

Qadir and Azam are currently participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi.

Qadir is representing the Multan Sultans and has taken four wickets in four games at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 7.20.

As for Azam, he is currently the highest run-scorer with 501 runs in 10 matches for the Karachi Kings, which includes six fifties, at an average of 71.57 and a strike-rate of 134.31.

“He is a great player and [the] number one batsman in the world,” Qadir told Cricket Pakistan.

