Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that he wants to be like legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram.

Wasim and Waqar Younis formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.

Wasim featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

“I really like Wasim [Akram] bhai so I try to earn a name like him,” Afridi told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has picked up 16 wickets in 10 games for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 18.25 and an economy rate of 7.30.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 19637 ( 18.83 % ) Waqar Younis 2026 ( 1.94 % ) Javed Miandad 6452 ( 6.19 % ) Shahid Afridi 30223 ( 28.98 % ) Imran Khan 19949 ( 19.13 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2383 ( 2.28 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1642 ( 1.57 % ) Hanif Mohammad 255 ( 0.24 % ) Younis Khan 4029 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1653 ( 1.58 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6265 ( 6.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 7494 ( 7.18 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 817 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1479 ( 1.42 % )

