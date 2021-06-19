It is my time to play for Pakistan, 21-year-old always in the playing XI says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi believes it is “my time to play for Pakistan” and said he feels “very happy” whenever he performs well.

Afridi is a regular face in all three formats and spearheads the pace attack.

In Test cricket, he has taken 58 wickets in 17 Tests, which includes two five-wicket hauls, at an average of 29.58.

He has also claimed 51 wickets in 25 ODIs, which includes two five-fors, at an average of 22.90.

As for his T20 International career, the 21-year-old has picked up 27 wickets in 25 matches at an average of 27.37.

“It is my time to play for Pakistan. I feel very happy when I play well for my country,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has snapped up 16 wickets in 10 games for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 18.25 and an economy rate of 7.30.

