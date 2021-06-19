Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Fakhar Zaman said he has played as an opener his entire career, but is happy to bat lower down the order in T20 Internationals.

Zaman recently made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

He also did extremely well in the four-match T20 series against the Proteas as well as he scored 95 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 47.50 and a strike-rate of 172.72.

As for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, he mustered 15 runs at an average of five and a strike-rate of 68.18.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 31-year-old has made 287 runs in 10 matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 31.88 and a strike-rate of 121.09.

“I have played my entire cricket as an opener. When you have a particular number, you enjoy playing at that number. However, when you play for Pakistan, you have to adjust according to the situation,” Zaman told Cricket Pakistan.

