Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman said the Lahore Qalandars trio of Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain and Sohail Akhtar are very talented.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rauf has taken 10 wickets in nine matches at an average of 34.20 and an economy rate of 9.67.

Dilbar hasn’t featured in any games, while Akhtar, who captains the team, has scored 149 runs in 10 games at an average of 14.90 and a strike-rate of 109.55.

“Thinking out of the box we got players like Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain and our captain Sohail Akhtar which was an excellent thing for us. All these players train at the high performance centre regularly. When they see talent they polish them as well,” Zaman told Cricket Pakistan.

The 31-year-old has been in good form in the PSL as he has accumulated 287 runs in 10 matches for the Lahore Qalandars, which includes two fifties, at an average of 31.88 and a strike-rate of 121.09.

