Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said batsman Haris Sohail will strengthen the middle order.

Wasim noted this was the reason why he was recalled to the ODI team for the upcoming tours of England and the West Indies.

Haris last played for Pakistan during their tour of New Zealand at the beginning of the year.

However, with his fitness standards back at the required level and the middle order having been a growing area of concern for Pakistan, Wasim said it was time to bring the 32-year-old back, especially considering that he averages 46.80 in ODIs.

“Haris Sohail has reclaimed the required fitness standards. [The] middle order is an area of concern, which is why we have made changes to strengthen that area,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against England. The ODI series will begin on July 8 and conclude on July 13, while the T20 series will be held from July 16 to 20.

The tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: They are very talented, Fakhar Zaman on three big impact Pakistan players

Coming Soon What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of England and the West Indies? 0 Star 1 Star 2 Star 3 Star 4 Star 5 Star Results Vote What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of England and the West Indies? 0 Star 48 ( 48.98 % ) 1 Star 4 ( 4.08 % ) 2 Star 11 ( 11.22 % ) 3 Star 15 ( 15.31 % ) 4 Star 6 ( 6.12 % ) 5 Star 14 ( 14.29 % ) Back

What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of England and the West Indies? 0 Star 48 ( 48.98 % ) 1 Star 4 ( 4.08 % ) 2 Star 11 ( 11.22 % ) 3 Star 15 ( 15.31 % ) 4 Star 6 ( 6.12 % ) 5 Star 14 ( 14.29 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related