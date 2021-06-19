Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman said the Lahore Qalandars trusted him right from the beginning, even when he hadn’t made his international debut.

While Zaman is now a regular face in Pakistan’s limited overs squads, he noted that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise has always backed him.

He noted that everyone in the team is on the same level and no one is given preferential treatment.

“Relying on players who have not yet made their name is a big thing. When I came in the start, I hadn’t even played international cricket but they put their trust in me,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“I had played [for] Pakistan A but players who have played international cricket are very different. A good thing about Lahore Qalandars is that they trust all players in a playing XI equally. They don’t view players according to their name value of who is high or who has not created a name for himself yet.”

The 31-year-old has been in good form in the PSL as he has accumulated 287 runs in 10 matches for the Lahore Qalandars, which includes two fifties, at an average of 31.88 and a strike-rate of 121.09.

