Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has urged people to stop worrying about his workload.

This comes after many have raised concerns about whether the 21-year-old is being overworked, especially considering that he is the pace spearhead in all three formats.

However, Afridi revealed that he talks to the team’s physio and trainer about such things and noted that if feels his workload is getting too much, he will alert them.

“I think our physio and trainer are managing my workload really well. I think they both know how I should be used. They plan these things with the management. I plan with them before bowling. I think if I feel my workload is getting too much then I would tell them myself if I need rest in any match,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has claimed 16 wickets in 10 games for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 18.25 and an economy rate of 7.30.

