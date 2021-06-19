It makes you tough, young Pakistan superstar on his love for Test cricket

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has expressed his love for Test cricket, saying the five-day format “makes you tough”.

Afridi noted that he enjoys the challenges presented in Tests, where players have to constantly be at their best to lead their side to victory.

In his Test career thus far, the 21-year-old has taken 58 wickets in 17 Tests, which includes two five-wicket hauls, at an average of 29.58.

“I have said it before that I enjoy all formats of the sport. I really enjoy Test cricket because you are really tested in each session. It is fun and it makes you tough. I enjoy Test cricket a lot,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi has been performing brilliantly in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he has claimed 16 wickets in 10 games for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 18.25 and an economy rate of 7.30

