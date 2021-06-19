Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan and Islamabad United wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Akhlaq said he is excited about the prospect of facing Lahore Qalandars left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) again.

This is due to the fact that Akhlaq hit Afridi for three sixes in one over in the National T20 Cup.

Akhlaq was representing Central Punjab in that tournament, while Afridi was playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

With another potential showdown looming in the PSL, the 28-year-old is ready to take on Afridi, who he called a “world-class bowler”.

“I am ready [to face Shaheen again], as I have worked very hard. Shaheen is a world-class bowler,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“During that match (National T20 Cup), I was hopeful that I would respond well against Shaheen because of his extra pace. Abdullah Shafique was at the crease with me and I shared this with him. Eventually that is what transpired and I smashed three sixes, which turned out to be a great moment for me.”

In the two games he has played for Islamabad United, Akhlaq has scored one run.

Afridi, meanwhile, has been performing brilliantly as he has claimed 16 wickets in 10 games for the Qalandars at an average of 18.25 and an economy rate of 7.30.

