Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Akhlaq said he is “comfortable batting at any position”.

The 28-year-old’s comments come after he was picked by Islamabad United in the replacement draft for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Abu Dhabi.

He has featured in two matches thus far, but only scored one run.

Prior to the PSL, he scored 80 runs in three matches for Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup, which included an unbeaten knock of 50, at an average of 80 and a strike-rate of 170.21.

In the Pakistan Cup, Akhlaq made 198 runs in seven games, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 28.28.

“I am comfortable batting at any position. I am regularly working on my wicketkeeping during practice sessions and ready to play any role for the team,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

