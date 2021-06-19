Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Fakhar Zaman has heaped praise on Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, saying they have been doing so well as openers.

Zaman is an opening batsman as well, but has been batting lower down in T20 Internationals since Azam and Rizwan have been shining at the top of the order.

However, the 31-year-old is not upset at all and is in fact glad to see his two compatriots helping the national team get off to strong starts.

“The kind of situation there was in [the] Africa tour, it required me to play down the order because Rizwan and Babar were playing so good as openers,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Zaman has made 287 runs in 10 matches for the Lahore Qalandars, which includes two fifties, at an average of 31.88 and a strike-rate of 121.09.

As for Azam, he has scored 478 runs in nine matches for the Karachi Kings, which includes six half-centuries, at an average of 79.66 and a strike-rate of 137.35.

Rizwan, who captains the Multan Sultans, has amassed 444 runs in nine games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 55.50 and a strike-rate of 132.93.

