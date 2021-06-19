Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has told captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan to keep up their excellent form in T20 cricket.

The duo have been in superb form over the last few months and have been standout performers in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam has scored 478 runs in nine matches for the Karachi Kings, which includes six half-centuries, at an average of 79.66 and a strike-rate of 137.35.

Rizwan, who captains the Multan Sultans, has amassed 444 runs in nine games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 55.50 and a strike-rate of 132.93.

“The kind of form they are in, I hope they continue it. They took me into confidence, so I had no problem playing at one down. I am happy that our opening combination is performing well in T20 Internationals,” Zaman told Cricket Pakistan.

The 31-year-old has also been in good form in the PSL as he has accumulated 287 runs in 10 matches for the Lahore Qalandars, which includes two fifties, at an average of 31.88 and a strike-rate of 121.09.

