Such a big legend, Afridi on 145 kph Pakistan swing king

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Shaheen Shah Afridi said iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram is “such a big legend” for the amount of success he achieved.
Wasim and Waqar Younis formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.
Wasim featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.
Given how much Wasim achieved in his illustrious career, Afridi wants to follow in his footsteps.
“Wasim [Akram] bhai, the way he has served Pakistan, I would also try to follow in his footsteps and learn bowling like him. He is such a big legend. I want to serve Pakistan just like he has and play with pride,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
Afridi has been shining in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he has taken 13 wickets in nine games for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 20.69 and an economy rate of 7.47.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Working on my variations, over 150 kph Pakistan bowler with lethal yorkers and swing says