Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that he is working on his variations.

Afridi noted that he utilises his ability to swing the ball early on in an innings and unleashes his deadly yorkers in T20 cricket and in the death overs in ODIs.

He noted that bowlers need different types of deliveries in their arsenal if they are to thrive in cricket today.

“A bowler needs variety, that is [their] main weapon. I use yorkers more in T20s and towards the end in ODIs,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“With the new ball you get some help initially with some swing. I keep trying in the nets and work on these variations. Whenever I feel good about something in [the] nets, then I try it in a match.”

Afridi has been performing well in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he has taken 13 wickets in nine games for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 20.69 and an economy rate of 7.47.

