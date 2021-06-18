Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said there is no doubt in his mind that captain Babar Azam is the number one player in the world.

Azam has featured in 33 Tests and scored 2,169 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 42.52.

He has also played 80 ODIs and accumulated 3,808 runs, which includes 13 hundreds and 17 half-centuries, at an average of 56.83.

As for his T20 International career, Azam has amassed 2,035 runs in 54 games, which includes a century and 18 fifties, at an average of 47.32.

In regards to the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is representing the Karachi Kings, the 26-year-old has made 478 runs in nine matches, which includes six half-centuries, at an average of 79.66 and a strike-rate of 137.35.

“Babar [Azam] no doubt is the world’s number one player. He is my favourite as well. I enjoy a lot when bowling to him in the nets too,” Afridi told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi has been excelling in the PSL too as he has taken 13 wickets in nine games for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 20.69 and an economy rate of 7.47.

