Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has questioned why explosive batsman Haider Ali was demoted from the top order.

Malik noted that Haider is a “very good player” and started off well when given the opportunity to bat in the top order.

However, after a couple of poor performances, he was pushed down the line-up.

Malik said the team management cannot push the panic button and make such changes if a batsman fails to perform a few times.

“Haider Ali is an example. He is a very good player. We started with him at the top of the order then we switched him back down,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“Why do we get impressed by just one innings and then get disheartened by just one knock? Then we switch the player around. It shouldn’t be like this.”

Haider is currently representing the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 166 runs in nine matches, which includes a top score of 50, at an average of 20.75 and a strike-rate of 137.19.

As for Malik, who also plays for the Zalmi, he has accumulated 244 runs in 10 matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 30.50 and a strike-rate of 140.22.

He has also taken one wicket at an average of 64 and an economy rate of eight.

